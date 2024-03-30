Bua Eagles to face RKS in quaterfinals

[Source: Fiji Secondary School Rugby League-FSSRL / Facebook]

The Bua Sea Eagles Under 19 Rugby League team is set to face off against the RKS Eels in the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League competition.

Bua, newcomers to the tournament, have secured two victories out of four games during the pool rounds.

Eager for a showdown, they aim to make history by progressing further in the competition.

The match will kick off at 1:50 PM at Nukuvuto grounds in QVS.