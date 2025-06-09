Broncos eyes Kamikamica

Melbourne Storm’s seasoned prop, Tui Kamikamica, could be joining the Brisbane Broncos for the 2026 NRL season.

Kamikamica currently has a club option in his contract for next year.

This potential move means that Kamikamica will be joining several high-profile players that are already in the club.

The Storm are also actively looking to promote their emerging players.

Alec MacDonald recently re-signed, while Lazarus Vaalepu has found it challenging to break into Melbourne’s top 17 this year.

The middle third of the park already boasts formidable forwards like Stefano Utoikamanu, Trent Loiero, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, and Josh King, indicating a competitive environment for prop positions within the squad.

