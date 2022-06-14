Addo-Carr hat-trick in Bulldogs upset win

[pic:nrl.com]

NRL speedster Josh Addo-Carr scored a hat-trick as the Bulldogs thumped Eels 34-4 last night.

Addo-Carr made a strong case for a New South Wales Origin recall while five-eighth Matt Burton enhanced his chances by producing three try assists and saving one in a man-of-the-match performance.

It was the most points the Bulldogs have scored in a match for four years and their first win against Parramatta since 2018.

The Bulldogs were leading 16-0 at halftime.

Jake Averillo grabbed a double while Jacob Kiraz scored the other tries for Bulldogs.

The Eels only try was scored by Will Penisini 13 minutes from full-time.