Addo-Carr hat-trick in Bulldogs upset win

NRL speedster Josh Addo-Carr scored a hat-trick as the Bulldogs thumped Eels 34-4 last night.
Addo-Carr made a strong case for a New South Wales Origin recall while five-eighth Matt Burton enhanced his chances by producing three try assists and saving one in a man-of-the-match performance.
It was the most points the Bulldogs have scored in a match for four years and their first win against Parramatta since 2018.
The Bulldogs were leading 16-0 at halftime.
Jake Averillo grabbed a double while Jacob Kiraz scored the other tries for Bulldogs.
The Eels only try was scored by Will Penisini 13 minutes from full-time.
