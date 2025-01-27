Roxburgh determined to revive darts in Fiji

There are plans to reintroduce darts competitions that were usually held across the country in previous years.

Tournaments like the Fiji Open, Darts Nationals and other business house competitions were once a usual activity in the central division.

Suva Darts president Edward Roxburgh says they plan to bring back these competitions over the next few months.

Following the Fiji men’s fourth place finish at the South Pacific Darts Championship in Suva over the weekend, Roxburgh says they’ll try and revive the sport in the country.

He adds that brining back these competitions is the first step.

“We’ll bring back the nationals, we’ll bring the Fiji open, we’ll bring in the Fiji Junior open, so hopefully we can attract teams from abroad to come and take part. So that will certainly improve our players.”

Roxburgh says almost all of these tournaments came to a halt after the Covid 19 pandemic.

Reintroducing these tournaments will not be easy says Roxburgh, but they are committed in working towards reviving the sport.