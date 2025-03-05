Rokovucake Out, Suva goalkeepers step up for Tavua clash

Jason Rokovucake in pink

Suva Football’s goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake will miss Round three of the Extra Premier League match against Tavua at Garvey Park on Saturday.

Rokovucake, who unfortunately suffered a knee injury during the Round 2 match against Nadi, will be replaced by either Fiji Futsal goalkeeper Kitione Baleiloa, U19 youth keeper Lepani Botebotelawa, or experienced goalie Shahil Khan.

Suva Football Club President Nitin Singh has high expectations for all three goalkeepers and believes they are capable of fill in the space.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh also says that the Capital city boys are excited and eager for the upcoming round and are motivated to maintain their momentum from the previous match.

Additionally, Akuila Mateisuva and Merrill Nand are currently unavailable due to national team commitments.

Suva will face the gold town boys at 3pm.

In other matches, Nadroga will face Nadi at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka on Sunday at 1pm, Nasinu will host Ba at Uprising Sports Center, Navua at 3pm while Lautok will play Labasa at Churchill Park, Lautoka

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.