Rewa reclaims top spot

Rewa FC has once again ascended to the top position on the Extra Premier League ladder, following their 2-0 win over Ba FC at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.

The Tevita Waranivalu-coached side opened the scoring early in the match, capitalizing on a foul by Ba’s Chilean import, Lucas Reyes.

Rewa captain Setareki Hughes successfully scored the resulting penalty in the eighth minute of play.

Rewa’s defense held firm despite continuous pressure from Ba.

After the half-time break, Solomon Islander John Orobulu scored Rewa’s second goal, effectively sealing the victory for the home side.

The match was a challenging one for Ba, who received four yellow cards and saw Joeli Navalawa sent off with a red card.

Ba coach Rodeck Singh and newly registered goalkeeper Alzaar Alam both walked away disappointment, particularly as they returned to Nausori to face their former team.

