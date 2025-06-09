Rewa bids farewell to Drova

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Rewa FC has bid an emotional farewell to their longest-serving defender, Peniame Drova, who has made a mid-season transfer to Navua FC for the remainder of the season.

The ceremony took place during the halftime break of the Extra Premier League match between Rewa FC and Ba FC at Ratu Cakobau Park yesterday.

Drova, who joined Rewa FC in 2010, leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of 15 years.

He has been described as the backbone of the team’s defense and a symbol of Rewa Football’s values.

Rewa FC President Nazeel Buksh says Drova’s impact transcended the game itself, uplifting teammates, inspiring youth, and representing Rewa with humility and pride.

Buksh thanked Drova for his excellent fifteen years and wished him well at Navua FC, stating that he will always be considered a Tiger.

Drova also thanked all the coaches, managers, volunteers, teammates, and supporters who stood by him through all the ups and downs, adding that he will always carry the Rewa spirit with pride.

