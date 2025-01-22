Ram calls to introduce darts to schools

Lawrence Ram

Local darts legend, Lawrence Ram, is calling for the sport to be introduced in secondary and primary schools across the country.

Known by many as one of the best and oldest players in the country, Ram says minor sports such as darts can be a good alternative for children who don’t prefer physical sports like rugby and football.

While competing at the South Pacific Darts Championship in Suva, Ram adds he plans to slowly take the sports to schools around Fiji later this year.

Article continues after advertisement

“My mission now, after the completion of the South Pacific Darts Championship, I just want to go out and spread the gospel of darts. At the same time targeting children to stay away from drugs and spend less time on social media as you can hear that tiktok is banned in America so I believe it helps me here to get the children into darts because it is a very disciplined sport.”

With over 45 years of experience, Ram believes the sport can also implement certain values and moral among children, and help keep them occupied and way from illegal activities.

The South Pacific Darts Championship is currently underway at the Metro Events Centre in Suva, and will conclude on Friday.