Rakuro and Valetini start for Drua

Taniela Rakuro [Left] Kemu Valetini
Tevita Ikanivere starts again at hooker for the fifth consecutive match.
Leone Rotuisolia is back in the starting lineup to partner with Isoa Nasilasila at locks.
Joseva Tamani returns at blindside flanker after missing out last week with Kitione Salawa retaining the number seven jersey and captain Meli Derenalagi at number eight.
Last week’s man of the match Frank Lomani remains at halfback at Valetini at flyhalf.
The familiar pairing of Kalaveti Ravouvou and Apisalome Vota in the midfield will be tried for the first time this season.
Rakuro and Iosefo Masi are the wingers with Selestino Ravutaumada moving to fullback.
STARTING 15:
1. Emosi Tuqiri
2. Tevita Ikanivere
3. Samuela Tawake
4. Isoa Nasilasila
5. Leone Rotuisolia
6. Joseva Tamani
7. Kitione Salawa
8. Meli Derenalagi (c)
9. Frank Lomani
10. Kemu Valetini
11. Taniela Rakuro
12. Kalaveti Ravouvou
13. Apisalome Vota
14. Iosefo Masi
15. Selestino Ravutaumada
Reserves
16. Zuriel Togiatama
17. Meli Tuni
18. Jone Koroiduadua
19. Sorovakatini Tuifagalele
20. Vilive Miramira
21. Elia Canakaivata
22. Peni Matawalu
23. Teti Tela