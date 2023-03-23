Rakuro and Valetini start for Drua

Taniela Rakuro [Left] Kemu Valetini

Tevita Ikanivere starts again at hooker for the fifth consecutive match.

Leone Rotuisolia is back in the starting lineup to partner with Isoa Nasilasila at locks.

Joseva Tamani returns at blindside flanker after missing out last week with Kitione Salawa retaining the number seven jersey and captain Meli Derenalagi at number eight.

Last week’s man of the match Frank Lomani remains at halfback at Valetini at flyhalf.

The familiar pairing of Kalaveti Ravouvou and Apisalome Vota in the midfield will be tried for the first time this season.

Rakuro and Iosefo Masi are the wingers with Selestino Ravutaumada moving to fullback.

STARTING 15:

1. Emosi Tuqiri

2. Tevita Ikanivere

3. Samuela Tawake

4. Isoa Nasilasila

5. Leone Rotuisolia

6. Joseva Tamani

7. Kitione Salawa

8. Meli Derenalagi (c)

9. Frank Lomani

10. Kemu Valetini

11. Taniela Rakuro

12. Kalaveti Ravouvou

13. Apisalome Vota

14. Iosefo Masi

15. Selestino Ravutaumada

Reserves

16. Zuriel Togiatama

17. Meli Tuni

18. Jone Koroiduadua

19. Sorovakatini Tuifagalele

20. Vilive Miramira

21. Elia Canakaivata

22. Peni Matawalu

23. Teti Tela