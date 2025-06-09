Rabuka opens new FLIPS gym, calls for a healthier civil service

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has officially opened a new gymnasium at the Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service (FLIPS), calling it a symbol of Fiji’s commitment to building a stronger, healthier, and more resilient civil service.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Rabuka said the facility represents more than just a place for physical fitness, it reflects a shift toward prioritizing health and wellness as part of national development.

“It’s always a good day when we can step away from our desks, stretch a little, and remind ourselves that our health is not just a personal commitment, but a national responsibility.”

Rabuka highlighted that the initiative aligns with the Government’s Strategic Framework for Civil Service Reform, which places workforce wellbeing at its core.

He said programmes such as Wellness Wednesday and the new gym are tangible examples of turning wellness policies into daily practice.

The Prime Minister encouraged civil servants of all fitness levels to make use of the new gym, noting that even small lifestyle changes can have a big impact on productivity and wellbeing.

Rabuka also reminded public servants that wellness extends beyond exercise, emphasizing balanced nutrition, proper rest, and emotional wellbeing. He urged ministries to integrate health-focused initiatives such as walking meetings, healthy food options, and inter-ministry sporting events to build collaboration and morale.

Rabuka commended the Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service for spearheading the initiative, describing it as “a cultural shift in how we view health within the Civil Service.”

The Prime Minister concluded by challenging civil servants to make wellness a daily commitment, not just an occasional activity.

