QVS beat RKS in U16 thriller

QVS beat RKS

The Eastern Zone Deans U16 final between Queen Victoria School and Ratu Kadavulevu School went down to the wire.

It was a classic battle between the two sides with QVS winning the tight contest 13-10.

QVS was leading 13-nil when RKS slowly clawed their way back with a penalty and converted try.

However, the late fight back by the Lodonians was too little too late.

Meanwhile, In the U15 final, RKS beat QVS 19-7.

QVS defeated RKS 15-nil in the U14 final while Lelean Memorial School came out with a 10-5 win in the U14 playoff following a close battle with St Vincent College.

Adi Cakobau School won the Eastern Zone Raluve U16 final beating St Vincent College 17-nil.

