Quarters for our national sides in Dubai

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Both our Fiji Airways Fiji teams have qualified for the quarter-finals at the Dubai 7s.

The men’s side won both its first two pool games defeating USA 21-14 and a convincing 40-0 win against France before they went down fighting 24-0 in their last pool game against Great Britain.

Our women’s side experienced the same fate as they won its first two pool games- defeating Great Britain 38-17 and a narrow 21-17 win against South Africa.

Article continues after advertisement

They went down to New Zealand 21-27 in their last pool game.

Despite their last pool game loss, our national sides will be playing in the last eight.

In the men’s quarter-finals, South Africa will face Australia at 6.58 pm, our men’s will meet Ireland at 7. 20 pm, New Zealand will play USA at 7.42 pm while Samoa will take on Argentina at 8.04 pm.

In the women’s quarter-finals, Brazil will take on New Zealand at 5.30pm, Canada will face Ireland at 5.52pm, Fiji faces France at 6:14pm, and Australia will face USA at 6.36 pm.

The men’s semi-final will be played at 10.04pm and at 10.26 tonight while the women’s will be played at 9.20 pm and 9.42 tonight.

The Dubai 7s finals will be played at 3.13 am and 3.56 am.