Pre-Olympic Games training camp for Team Fiji

Team Fiji will be spending a considerable amount of time training in France prior to the Paris Olympic Games in July.

Chef de Mission Sale Sorovaki says our men’s and women’s 7s rugby teams will be attending a pre-Games training camp in Pornic in June while athletes from other sports will be preparing in Devon.

Sorovaki says the training camps, which have been made possible through the assistance of the Oceania National Olympic Committee (ONOC) will help our athletes acclimatize to the conditions in France.

“Our rugby 7s team, the men are already in talks in Pornic, which is a place where they be having pre-Games training and that is where probably most of the other teams in the circuit who have qualified for the Olympics will also be in pre-Games training camp.”

So far, only the men’s and women’s 7s teams and sailing have qualified for the Paris Olympics, while athletes from nine other local sporting bodies will be vying for qualification over the next four months.

Meanwhile, the Paris Olympics will be held on July 26th to August 11th.