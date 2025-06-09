Players urged to embrace development

[Photo: FILE]

While Extra Supermarket Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvary is satisfied with his side’s performance in their opening match of the OFC Pro League season, he is urging his players to embrace the process of adjusting to professional football.

Auvary says he wants his players to be realistic with their ambitions this season, noting that the goal is not to win every match but to adapt to the professional environment and focus on long-term development.

One of the main things Auvray wants his player’s to understand is the art of maintaining professional standards on and off the field.

“We just have to remind them, listen this is professionalism, this is your job, you cannot just give me three good sessions and feel like this is it. We are here for five months and for five months we will be working with that standard and level of expectation.”

He is also urging his players to remain focused on their development goals and to block out the noise from critics who expect them to win every match.

Their second match of the season against South Island United was postponed yesterday and a new date for the clash is yet to be confirmed.

