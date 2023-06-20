Pillay ready to make Fiji proud again

Fijian Bodybuilder Jordan Pillay [left] during the signing of a $20k contract with FMF

Fijian Bodybuilder Jordan Pillay is now ready for another international outing and has a goal in mind to make Fiji proud again as he puts the country out in the world of Bodybuilding.

Pillay will be out to represent Fiji at the L.A Championships at the Anaheim Convention centre in California.

Two months ago the 28-year-old was at the top in his category at the Los Angeles Grand Prix.

Pillay is now eyeing another title in the next few weeks.

“I’ll bring my best package, better package than what I brought in the last show, coming much fuller, bigger and to definitely try to make my country proud and do my best.”

Pillay adds his preparation is going as planned since the last competition and has set his focus on posing practice and perfecting each pose.

Some adjustments have also been made to his diet.

Pillay also jumped on board with FMF as an ambassador signing a $20k contract.