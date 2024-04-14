Sports

Phillies enjoy walk-off win vs. Pirates

Reuters

April 14, 2024 4:28 pm



Nick Castellanos had two hits and delivered a walk-off single in the ninth inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.

With the bases loaded and one out, Castellanos stepped up and lined the first pitch he saw from Roansy Contreras over the head of Jack Suwinski in center field to secure the Phillies’ third win in four games.

Jeff Hoffman (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the Phillies to earn the win. Philadelphia’s bullpen pitched five shutout innings and logged seven strikeouts in relief of Spencer Turnbull, who allowed three runs on four hits over four innings. Turnbull struck out three and walked four.



Oneil Cruz hit a 2-run home run for the Pirates, while Bryan Reynolds went 1-for-1 with three walks.

Yankees 3, Guardians 2 (Game 1)

Oswaldo Cabrera clubbed a two-run homer in the sixth inning and visiting New York stayed hot with a victory over Cleveland in the opener of a split doubleheader.

New York’s Clarke Schmidt (1-0) went five-plus innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and three hits. Clay Holmes gave up a leadoff double to Ramon Laureano in the ninth, then retired the next three batters for his sixth save.

Back with the Guardians and making his first home start in Cleveland since 2020, Carlos Carrasco (0-1) grinded through 4 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and five walks but only one run. Andres Gimenez had two of the five hits for Cleveland.

Yankees 8, Guardians 2 (Game 2)

Cody Poteet allowed one run in six innings of his first major league appearance in nearly two years, and Juan Soto broke things open with a three-run homer, as New York completed a twin-bill sweep of host Cleveland.

The right-hander Poteet (1-0) did not pitch in the majors last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Poteet surrendered six hits but just one run, a fifth-inning homer to ex-Yankee Estevan Florial. He didn’t issue a walk and struck out four.

Meanwhile, Soto’s third homer of the season highlighted a four-run fourth for New York, which is 12-3 overall, best in the majors, and 8-1 on the road. Anthony Rizzo had two hits and an RBI.

Twins 11, Tigers 5 (Game 1, 12 innings)

Matt Wallner smacked a three-run homer as part of a seven-run top of the 12th for Minnesota, which defeated host Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader.

Ryan Jeffers hit a game-tying homer in the eighth and drove in two runs for the Twins. Jorge Alcala (1-0) pitched two innings and picked up the win. Minnesota starter Joe Ryan piled up a career-best 12 strikeouts in six innings.

Detroit starter Kenta Maeda, facing his former team, gave up two runs (one earned) and five hits in six innings. Kerry Carpenter hit a two-run homer and Colt Keith also drove in two runs for the Tigers.

Twins 4, Tigers 1 (Game 2)

Simeon Woods Richardson pitched six strong innings after being called up from the minors, earning his first major league win as visiting Minnesota completed a doubleheader sweep with a victory over Detroit.

Woods Richardson (1-0) gave up one run and two hits while recording five strikeouts. Willi Castro blasted a two-run homer and Edouard Julien supplied a solo shot to lead the attack for the Twins, who won the opener while scoring seven runs in the 12th.

Tigers starter Matt Manning (0-1), recalled from Triple-A Toledo, gave up four runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. Wenceel Perez had the first two hits of his major league career.

Astros 9, Rangers 2

Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker each recorded two-run doubles while Houston sent 11 batters to the plate in a seven-run seventh inning en route to a victory over visiting Texas.

Victor Caratini keyed the uprising with a pinch-hit RBI single that scored Jon Singleton and snapped a 2-2 deadlock. Altuve followed with a double into the left-field corner, chasing home Jose Abreu and Jake Meyers and knocking Texas reliever Jose Urena (0-1) from the game.

The rally came immediately after the Rangers blew an opportunity to break the tie in the top of the seventh against Astros reliever Bryan Abreu (1-1), who allowed two hits and issued a two-out walk to Corey Seager before getting a called third strike on Evan Carter.

Marlins 5, Braves 1

Max Meyer pitched six impressive innings to lead Miami to a victory over visiting Atlanta.

Meyer (2-0) gave up six hits and one run while striking out seven and walking none. Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz finished 2-for-4 and drove in three runs.

Braves starter Chris Sale (1-1) gave up six hits, five runs and three walks. He struck out seven. Marcell Ozuna drove in Atlanta’s lone run with a groundout.

Blue Jays 5, Rockies 3

Daulton Varsho hit a grand slam in a five-run first inning and Toronto defeated visiting Colorado.

Rockies right-hander Dakota Hudson (0-3) allowed five runs, five hits and three walks with five strikeouts in six innings. Brenton Doyle hit a solo home run for the Rockies, who won the series opener.

Blue Jays right-hander Yariel Rodriguez made his major league debut and allowed one run, four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Royals 11, Mets 7

Salvador Perez homered and finished with four RBIs for visiting Kansas City, which beat New York in the middle game of a three-game interleague series.

Bobby Witt Jr. finished 2-for-5 with four runs scored for the Royals, who have won eight of nine. Nick Loftin was 2-for-3 with three RBIs while Hunter Renfroe had two hits and two RBIs.

Pete Alonso went 3-for-3 with two homers and three RBIs for the Mets, who lost for just the third time in their past nine games.

Reds 5, White Sox 0

Nick Lodolo threw five no-hit innings before allowing a ground-ball single to open the sixth in his first start in 11 months as Cincinnati rode a five-run second inning to win at Chicago.

Spencer Steer continued his torrid start to the season with a three-run double against White Sox starter and loser Garrett Crochet (1-2). Luke Maile added a two-run single in the big frame for the Reds, who clinched a winning road series against the White Sox for the first time since the 1919 World Series.

Lodolo (1-0) was making his first start since May 6, 2023, after missing most of last season due to a stress reaction in his left leg and a left calf injury in spring training. The lefty starter held the White Sox hitless over the first five innings, striking out 10, walking one and hitting two batters in his 5 2/3 innings.

Brewers 11, Orioles 5

Jake Bauers hit a three-run home run and finished with four RBIs as Milwaukee overcame an early three-run deficit to defeat host Baltimore.

Five relievers combined for 5 2/3 shutout innings and helped the Brewers to win their fourth straight game.

Ryan Mountcastle, Jordan Westburg and Adley Rutschman homered for the Orioles. Westburg posted three of Baltimore’s 12 hits.

Giants 11, Rays 2

Thairo Estrada homered twice and three other Giants homered as San Francisco evened its three-game series against Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Giants starter Logan Webb (1-1) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings. He struck out four and walked one. Rays starter Ryan Pepiot (1-2) was tagged for four runs and five hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked one.

LaMonte Wade Jr., Jorge Soler and Matt Chapman also homered for San Francisco, which had lost three of four.

Nationals 3, Athletics 1

Left-hander MacKenzie Gore struck out 11 in five shutout innings to help Washington hold on for a win over host Oakland.

Gore (2-0) struck out three in the first inning despite allowing two baserunners, and he fanned the side in the fifth. He gave up four hits and walked one. Kyle Finnegan picked up his fifth save in six opportunities by pitching a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth.

CJ Abrams opened the scoring by tripling home a run for Washington in the third inning off Oakland starter Joe Boyle (1-2). Luis Garcia Jr. delivered a run-scoring double with two outs in the sixth to expand the lead.

Red Sox 7, Angels 2

Masataka Yoshida and Triston Casas each drove in two runs as Boston scored six runs in the first two innings en route to beating visiting Los Angeles.

The Red Sox totaled 11 hits in the game after the hot start against Angels right-hander Griffin Canning (0-2). Yoshida, Wilyer Abreu and Reese McGuire were all 2-for-4, while Casas contributed his third home run of the season to Boston’s offense.

Greg Weissert (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings in relief, yielding one hit and no walks with three strikeouts. The Angels’ only scoring was a Taylor Ward two-run homer in the third. Ward, Anthony Rendon and Logan O’Hoppe each had two hits for Los Angeles.

