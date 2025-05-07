Petra Kvitová posts first WTA Tour win since becoming a mother

[ Source: ABC ]

Petra Kvitová has won her first match since returning to the WTA Tour following the birth of her son last year.

Kvitová, a two-time Wimbledon champion, gave birth to son Petr in July and made a comeback to the tour in February.

The former world number two had spent 15 months away from the game and lost all four of her matches since returning.

But the losing streak ended at the Italian Open in Rome via a 7-5, 6-1 first-round victory over Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu.

“I was 95 per cent [sure] that I would never come back,” Kvitová said.

“I had enough of tennis at that time. I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore,’ so we decided to try for a baby.

“I didn’t say anything because it wasn’t 100 per cent. When I could do something finally after pregnancy, I played some tennis and it felt so good.

“I was laughing. Every shot I hit smoothly, I was like, ‘Wow, it’s still there.'”

Kvitová faces Tunisia’s three-time major finalist Ons Jabeur, seeded 27, in the second round.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Kimberly Birrell lost to Briton Sonay Kartel 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round.

Birrell’s exit leaves three Australians in the main draw after Ajla Tomljanović beat compatriot Olivia Gadecki in the final round of qualifying.

Tomljanović now plays Varvara Gracheva of France.

Another Australian qualifier, Maya Joint, meets former US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Russia-born 14th seed Daria Kasatkina, who recently switched allegiance to Australia, has a bye to the second round.

