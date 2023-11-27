Nawavu guides Wallis and Futuna to historic rugby medal

[Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

Former Fiji 7s rep Sailosi Nawavu created history with his Wallis and Futuna women’s team after winning their first medal in rugby at the Pacific Games over the weekend.

The side beat Tonga 17-7 in the bronze medal playoff and Nawavu says the win is special because it’s the first time Wallis and Futuna have sent a team to compete in rugby and now they’ll return home with a medal.

Nawavu, who featured at the 1994 Hong Kong 7s with the late Joeli Vidiri, Manasa ‘Black Pearl’ Bari, Tui Navitilevu Ratu Emori Bolobolo, Waisale Serevi and Josateki Savou says he’s been grooming the players for about 10 years.

Article continues after advertisement

“This means a lot of things for us especially for our rugby, for the families and for the vanua of Wallis and Futuna, we are really happy for this.”

Nawavu has been spreading the rugby gospel in Wallis and Futuna over a decade and the bronze medal win will surely get more women to play the sport.