Fiji Kulas chasing historic win

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji Kulas side is aiming to create history tonight when they face Papua New Guinea in the 2023 Pacific Games women’s football final.

Fiji has never won gold in the women’s division since the games inception in 1963.

Head coach Angeline Chua says apart from chasing history, the players will also be looking to exact revenge on PNG after losing to them 2-1 in the OFC Women’s Nations Cup final last year.

Article continues after advertisement

“They are a really strong side, from the OFC Nations Cup last year, they have beaten Fiji and then gotten the qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. We are going to just focus on ourselves first to make sure we are in a good space and also to approach the game.”

Chua adds that the PNG side employ an aggressive style of play but her team will be prepared this time around.

The Kulas will face PNG in the gold medal playoff at 8 tonight.

Meanwhile the Fiji men’s side will battle Vanuatu for the bronze medal at 4pm.