Bulai favorite for hammer throw

Team Fiji's Braelynn Yee after her 100m race yesterday

Team Fiji is expected to win another gold today in the women’s hammer throw which has been moved to 3pm.

Deborah Bulai is the favourite at the event.

The 24-year-old had a season’s best throw of 62.71 meters in the USA.

Deborah Bulai [Source: Ole Miss Athletics]

At the moment Fiji have 12 gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze medals.

New Caledonia has extended its lead at the top of the table with 63 gold, 41 silver and 39 bronze medals.

Australia remains in second place after collecting 29 gold, 17 silver and 11 bronze so far.

With 25 gold, 31 silver and 36 bronze, Tahiti is third with five more days of competition left.