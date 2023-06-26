Overseas based swimmers for Youth Games

Anahira McCutcheon, ( left ) Tolu Young

Team Fiji will be sending swimmers to this year’s Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Both swimmers are based in overseas with 17-year-old Tolu Young in the United States and 13-year-old Anahira McCutcheon in New Zealand.

Team coach Ester Malani says their preparations have been good.

“So these two are the fastest of the highest points in Fiji Swimming so Fiji Swimming selected both of them so I’m lucky that I don’t have to do a lot of work because they are both out in overseas but I have Tolu Young here.”

Malani says while she has confidence in the swimmers’ international coaches, she wishes she had the opportunity to be present at their training.

She adds that she’s happy with the overall planning and is looking forward to seeing them represent the nation.