Officials race against time ahead of Fiji Finals

It’s a race against time but this one’s happening behind the scenes.

With the 2025 Fiji Finals fast approaching, zones across the country are making a final push to submit athlete entries before tomorrow’s deadline.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association secretary Biu Colati say preparations are tracking well, but seven zones — including major players from Suva Zones 1 & 2, Lautoka and the Maritime Zone — are still finalizing their numbers.

“As of now, we’re almost done with about 10 zones. Our data team was working through the night and will continue today. Everyone involved in the games has until Tuesday to submit. On Wednesday, we’ll do a final check before we wrap up things.”

He adds more than 1,000 athletes have already been confirmed, but that figure doesn’t include qualifiers from last weekend’s second qualifiers — or the upcoming events this week, including the anticipated Maritime Zone meet.

While most of the athlete registration data is already in, organisers are focused on verification — checking every detail before sending out performance lists to schools.

The Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Championship is expected to draw large crowds, with both grass and concrete ticket categories already on sale and grandstand tickets set to open on Wednesday.

The Fiji Finals will be held next week Thursday to Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

