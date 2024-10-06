NFL looks to bring Super Bowl experience to overseas fans

[Source: Reuters]

The NFL is hoping its international slate of games this season act as “mini Super Bowls” for fans outside the U.S. as the league continues to expand its overseas footprint, a league official said.

After playing a sold-out game in Sao Paulo last month in its first foray into South America, the league returns to London on Sunday where Aaron Rodgers and the Jets take on Sam Darnold and the undefeated Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In addition to beefed up pre-game and halftime shows, clubs are engaging with fans through pub takeovers and flag football events in the English capital, NFL executive vice president Peter O’Reilly told Reuters.

Sunday’s game will be the 37th NFL game played in London and will honour London-born, two-time Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora and five-time Pro Bowler Jared Allen.

Despite security concerns leading up to the game and a slick playing surface, the contest at Sao Paulo’s Corinthians Arena between the Eagles and Packers in September was a success and O’Reilly said the NFL hopes to make it a regular stop on the schedule.

The moving rendition of the Brazilian national anthem by Luisa Sonza and a high-energy halftime performance by pop star Anitta were both worthy of the “Big Game” in a country the league says is home to 36 million NFL fans.

After Sunday’s Jets-Vikings game, the Bears will play the Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 13 before the action shifts to Wembley Stadium, where the Jaguars will take on the Patriots on Oct. 20.

The Panthers face the Giants in Munich, Germany at Allianz arena on Nov. 10.

The NFL is poised to ramp up its international presence further in 2025 with its first ever regular season game in Spain at soccer side Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium.