New TaeKwonDo Club focuses on discipline and personal growth

Just three months after opening its doors, the RT Xtreme TaeKwonDo club is quickly becoming the talk of the town.

Founded by Chief Instructor Pranit Kumar, the club has already welcomed 20 to 25 young members, with more families showing interest every day.

Kumar, who also collaborates with sister clubs in Papua New Guinea and Adelaide, Australia, tailors his training sessions to meet the individual needs of his students, aged 5 to 16.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some are training for discipline and others aim to be competitive athletes. It’s really about what each child wants to achieve.”

Kumar plans to limit membership to 50 students to maintain quality instruction and give adequate attention to each child.

This careful management ensures that classes aren’t overcrowded and that each young martial artist receives the guidance they need to thrive.

In future, Kumar aims to open more clubs in various towns with the help of other instructors who have the same passion.