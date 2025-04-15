Sports

New proper equipment for Fiji Finals

Simran Chand Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 15, 2025 4:00 pm

FSSAA Secretary Biu Colati

The Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association is upgrading its equipment for this year’s Fiji Finals, replacing older items with new, internationally certified gear.

FSSAA Secretary Biu Colati stated that they are pleased to receive the first shipment of this new equipment.

The association aims to provide student-athletes in Fiji with proper equipment for both handling and competition and to equip officials with the necessary tools.

Like some of the equipment that you see here, we did not have any. never seen, for example, javelins. The equipment was carried by officials into the arena. And it’s unsafe to be carrying this kind of equipment. The shot put could just fall and hit somebody’s legs. But we had to be doing that because we did not have proper equipment. So now, as you can see from now onwards, nothing will be carried. We are going to be rolling things into the ground.”

The association is also acquiring new sets of starting blocks, certified discus, and IWF-certified landing mattresses for high jumps, which are safer and larger than the mattresses previously used.

The initial cost of acquiring the equipment was $110,000, but Sports World has facilitated a payment arrangement, bringing the cost down to approximately $65,000.

Colati clarified that this is a purchase from Sports World, who took the initiative to source the equipment, which the association could not have done directly.

The association plans to continue upgrading equipment over the next three years to fully introduce world-renowned equipment into the games.

The Fiji Finals will be held next week, Thursday to Saturday, at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage for Thursday and Friday on FBC Sports and Saturday will be LIVE on FBC2.


