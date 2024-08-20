Tavesivesi aims to impress

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji Black captain Lydia Tavesivesi says that fighting for a spot to be part of the Rising Stars netball tournament is not easy.

Tavesivesi notes the players acknowledge the challenge but remain hopeful about making it to the final squad for the Oceania Qualifiers later this year.

She says it’s not easy but they are ready for whatever comes their way.

“And just the team for working together in the court. We just have to work together. Our coach always tells us to be patient.”

Tavesivesi adds they started the Rising Stars tournament strong and will continue aiming to impress the selectors.

Fiji Black will face Australia Gold tonight at 8pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.