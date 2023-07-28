Tala take away shine from Pearls in opener

Once again, Fiji’s netball team faced disappointment as their losing streak against Tonga persisted, this time in the opening match of the World Cup in South Africa.

Despite putting on a courageous display, the Fijian Pearls couldn’t keep up with the Tala, resulting in a 56-51 defeat.

This marked the seventh encounter between the two teams since 2022, and unfortunately, Tonga maintained a perfect record by securing victories in all matches.

Tonga take the W 🙌 It ends 🇹🇴56-51 🇫🇯 after a breathless opening game 👏#NWC2023 pic.twitter.com/z6qR153AOG — World Netball (@WorldNetball_) July 28, 2023

In the initial quarter, Fiji showed promise by leading 16-11. However, the experience and skills of former Australian Diamond Mo’onia Gerrard and ex New Zealand shooter, Cat Tuivaiti, playing for Tonga, proved pivotal as the game progressed.

Gerrard’s move to the goalkeeper position disrupted the otherwise proficient Fijian attack, ultimately becoming a game-changer in favor of the Friendly Islanders.

Can’t take your eyes off this! 👀 It’s non-stop action between Tonga and Fiji so far 🔥#NWC2023 — World Netball (@WorldNetball_) July 28, 2023

Though Fiji’s goalkeeper, Kelera Nawai, displayed an outstanding defensive performance, she couldn’t overlook the mistakes made by her team on the outer court.

National coach Una Rokoura constantly made changes to her team during the game, but the desired outcome remained elusive. With upcoming matches against Zimbabwe and Australia in the remaining pool games, Rokoura faces a significant challenge in regrouping the team.

Fiji’s next match is against Zimbabwe at 7 pm on Saturday night, and it will be broadcast live on FBC Sports.

