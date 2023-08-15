Secondary Schools Netball Finals set for next Monday

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

75 schools will take part in this year’s Punjas Digicel Secondary Schools Netball Finals scheduled to take place from next Monday to Wednesday.

The number of participating schools has increased by 10 compared to last year.

Of the 75, three newcomers including Christian Mission Fellowship, St Theresa, and Jeremiah College from Tacirua.

Gau Secondary and Koro High School from the Lomaiviti Group return to the competition after 10 years.

Netball Fiji chief executive Vivia Koster says this is another opportunity for them to scout players for their academy.

“We started the national academy last year. All of those players in the academy, 30 in total, came from the secondary school competition, plus our national championship. So, we are excited to see the new talent that will be unearthed in the championship.”

Koster adds with new schools coming in, the competition this year should be intense as they bring in new competitive elements.

The Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Championship will be held at the National Netball Centre in Suva.