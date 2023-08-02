Rokoura to iron out shooting issue

Action from the Fiji Pearls vs England match [Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji Pearls’ head coach, Unaisi Rokoura, expressed concern about their shooting performance in their recent Netball World Cup match against England Rose, where they suffered a heavy defeat of 89-28.

Rokoura acknowledged the team’s struggle to connect with their shots and emphasized the importance of working on different lines.

Rokoura hopes to iron this out before their last outing tomorrow.

“Another important game for us as, it’s us going back now and the good thing is that we have been working on different lines during our preparation this week and being able to get into that circle edge and being able to connect with the shoot that was something we struggled with today.”



The Pearls have recorded one win so far, against Zimbabwe.



The team will face Scotland at 9pm tomorrow, and the game will be broadcast live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.