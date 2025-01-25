Pearls sharpen skills in high-paced duel with men's team

The Fiji Pearls had a productive scrimmage session today with the men’s national team as part of their buildup to the PacificAus Sports Series, set to take place in Brisbane next month.

Interim coach Jioweli Vakamoce highlights that the team was given five weeks to prepare for the tournament and is now entering the final phase of their preparations.

Vakamoce says the scrimmage against the men’s team was invaluable, providing the Pearls with a unique challenge to sharpen their skills and boost their readiness for the competition.

“This is a game time to prepare ourselves and this is exactly the kind of contest, Test, and game we will expect when we play in the AusSports series.”

He adds that the kind of tough competition they faced with the men’s team is something they will be expecting when they head to Australia.

The PacificAus Sports Netball series will held in Brisbane from the 17th to the 22nd of next month.