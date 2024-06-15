Pearls falls to Tonga in final dance

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls fell to Tonga Tala 72-58 in the PacificAus Netball Series final in Brisbane this evening.

The Pearls were sharp and attentive, trailing 33-31 at halftime.

Despite keeping the score close in the first two quarters, Tonga managed to pull away in the third quarter.

Our national netball team tried their best to get back into the match in the fourth quarter but were kept at bay by the skillful Tongan players.

While the Pearls did their best to score, the Tongan defense stood tall, denying the Fijians.