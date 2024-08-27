Nalatu names squad for Oceania Qualifiers

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]
Netball Fiji’s Under-21 head coach, Simon Nalatu, has named four overseas-based players for the Oceania Qualifiers in the Cook Islands.
The selected players are Ateca Smith, Shaid Salusalu, Solei Toganivalu, and Nicole Matou.
CEO Vivian Koster expressed her excitement about the upcoming Oceania Qualifier, which begins on the 16th of next month.
She says that the Rising Stars tournament provided valuable match experience and a chance to evaluate all squad members in action.
Netball Fiji has also announced two teams for the Aotearoa Maori Netball International Secondary School Tour to Fiji, which kicks off on September 28th.
Fiji 21&U Team to the NWYC Oceania Qualifiers:
Talei Bogidua
Nina Nakula
Elina Drikibau
Mereoni Taqiri
Susana Rasaubale
Ateca Smith
Akisi Bolakoro
Nicole Kamotu
Solei Toganivalu
Yvonne Nalewabau
Varanisese Vula
Shaid Salusalu
Fiji Black Team (19-21) for the AMNISS Tour to Fiji:
Seini Naulia
Kelera Dinawa
Anotolia Nuku
Sere Namosimalua
Siteri Nokelevu
Vutaieli Tokaduadua
Salote Vakamelei
Vilisi Chivalele
Plus 5 players that were identified at the Secondary Schools and Super League competitions.
Fiji Blue Team (18&U) for the AMNISS Tour to Fiji:
Lebah Cocker
Sereana Matayawa
Merewairita Volivoli
Kristelle Sorovaki
Grace Naimawi
Tokasa Tuisovivi
Sainimere Tagicakiverata
Rhys Williams
Alisis Neisulu
Ann Dee Mattahias
Lydia Tavesivesi
Ravaela Koroiravudi
Hannah Matevesi