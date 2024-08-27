Nalatu names squad for Oceania Qualifiers

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

Netball Fiji’s Under-21 head coach, Simon Nalatu, has named four overseas-based players for the Oceania Qualifiers in the Cook Islands.

The selected players are Ateca Smith, Shaid Salusalu, Solei Toganivalu, and Nicole Matou.

CEO Vivian Koster expressed her excitement about the upcoming Oceania Qualifier, which begins on the 16th of next month.

She says that the Rising Stars tournament provided valuable match experience and a chance to evaluate all squad members in action.

Netball Fiji has also announced two teams for the Aotearoa Maori Netball International Secondary School Tour to Fiji, which kicks off on September 28th.

Fiji 21&U Team to the NWYC Oceania Qualifiers:

Talei Bogidua

Nina Nakula

Elina Drikibau

Mereoni Taqiri

Susana Rasaubale

Ateca Smith

Akisi Bolakoro

Nicole Kamotu

Solei Toganivalu

Yvonne Nalewabau

Varanisese Vula

Shaid Salusalu

Fiji Black Team (19-21) for the AMNISS Tour to Fiji:

Seini Naulia

Kelera Dinawa

Anotolia Nuku

Sere Namosimalua

Siteri Nokelevu

Vutaieli Tokaduadua

Salote Vakamelei

Vilisi Chivalele

Plus 5 players that were identified at the Secondary Schools and Super League competitions.

Fiji Blue Team (18&U) for the AMNISS Tour to Fiji:

Lebah Cocker

Sereana Matayawa

Merewairita Volivoli

Kristelle Sorovaki

Grace Naimawi

Tokasa Tuisovivi

Sainimere Tagicakiverata

Rhys Williams

Alisis Neisulu

Ann Dee Mattahias

Lydia Tavesivesi

Ravaela Koroiravudi

Hannah Matevesi