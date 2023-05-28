Game time vital for Pearls

Game time is vital now more than ever for the Fiji Pearls with the Netball World Cup only 61 days away.

Coach, Unaisi Rokoura says her players need to be competitively active on court so she can continue to gauge them.

She says the Finance Hub Super League is timely as the squad members get to compete against each other in their respective districts.

“Our Pearls need more game time especially in domestic competitions and this platform has created that for us. The girls have been released into their districts to compete in this first Super League after three or four years.”

The majority of the Pearls are featuring for Capital Force Suva and Nasinu Gold.

Looking at round one results, Suva thumped Nasinu 95-43, Lautoka Stars defeated newcomers Naitasiri Highlanders 78-28 and Ra Roosters upset Nadroga Stallions 55-27.