Five debutants for PacificAus Netball Series

[Source: Supplied]

Five members of the Netball Fiji Under-21 squad are set to make their debut as Fiji Pearls in next month’s PacificAus Sports Netball Series.

Among the 15 players listed in the final squad, Alisi Neisulu, Lowata Natoga, Cilia Lewatu, Joana Vulaca, and Susana Rasaubale are expected to make their first appearance for the Fiji Pearls.

Solei Toganivalu and Nina Nakula from the Under-21 squad are also part of the team.

Article continues after advertisement

According to a statement by Netball Fiji, the inclusion of veterans Naqiri, Bolakoro and Nawai has allowed interim head coach Jioweli Vakamoce to blend youth and experience in the tournament.

Vakamoce says this also supports the long-term plan of Fiji Netball by exposing new players to a high-performance environment.

The team will be co-captained by Ana Nauqe and Kalesi Tawake, with Elenoa Gukirewa serving as vice-captain.