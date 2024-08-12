Fijian national in New Zealand side

Serina Daunakamakama [Source: Otago daily Times]

Fijian national Serina Daunakamakama will be part of the New Zealand Under-21 netball side that will be competing in the Rising Star in Suva next week.

The 20-year-old will be part of the 14-member side, which will be competing against the Baby Pearls and other overseas-based clubs in the five-day tournament.

Daunakamakama was part of the Southern Steel Netball Club that featured in the ANZ Premiership in New Zealand earlier this year.

The former Lynfield College student will be one of the players to look out for, having displayed an impressive performance during her debut for the Southern Steel club against the Mystics in the ANZ Premiership.

The first day of the tournament will see Singapore take on Fiji Black, while Australia Green faces New Zealand, as Fiji Blues will be going up against Australia Gold.

NZU21 team for Rising Stars Tournament:

Defenders:

Khanye-Lii Munro-Nonoa (Northern)

Madison Thomas (Central)

Charlotte Manley (Northern)

Laura Balmer (South).

Midcourt:

Serina Daunakamakama (Northern)

Lillian Henare-Vaihu (Northern)

Kaiya Kepa (WBOP)

Sienna Stowers-Smith (Mainland)

Shayla Nepia (Northern).

Shooters:

Sarah Guiney (Central)

Summer Temu (Northern)

Taiana Day (Mainland)

Kate Taylor (WBOP)

Phoenix Schwalger (Central).