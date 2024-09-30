Fiji U21 eyes growth ahead of clash with Aotearoa Māori

[Source: Netball Fiji]

As the Fiji Under-21 Netball team prepares to face Aotearoa Maori in their second clash tonight, CEO Vivian Coster expressed confidence in the squad’s readiness.

Coster highlighted the team’s recent experiences in the Cook Islands, where they gained valuable match play, allowing them to better understand their competitors.

She emphasizes the importance of gaining experience through diverse match play against different teams.

Article continues after advertisement

“The more match play you have with different teams, the better prepared you become,” she explained. “When you play the same kind of team, you get used to that, and then you get stuck when facing a different opponent.”

With the competitive spirit driving them, Coster believes that the U21 squad is well-equipped to face Aotearoa Maori and continue their development in the sport.

The two teams will play at 6pm tonight at the FNU Nasinu gymnasium.