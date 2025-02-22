Fiji pearls finish fourth

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]
The Fiji Pearls concluded their PacificAus Sports Netball Series campaign in fourth place, following a 69-51 loss to Tonga in the third and fourth place playoff this afternoon.
The Pearls’ tournament featured a mix of results.
They demonstrated resilience in a dramatic 56-56 draw against First Nations Australia, rallying from a six-point deficit.
They also secured a 60-49 win over Papua New Guinea.
Earlier in the series, Fiji suffered three consecutive losses to Samoa, Scotland, and reigning champions Tonga Tala.
