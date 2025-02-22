Fiji pearls finish fourth

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls concluded their PacificAus Sports Netball Series campaign in fourth place, following a 69-51 loss to Tonga in the third and fourth place playoff this afternoon.

The Pearls’ tournament featured a mix of results.

They demonstrated resilience in a dramatic 56-56 draw against First Nations Australia, rallying from a six-point deficit.

They also secured a 60-49 win over Papua New Guinea.

Earlier in the series, Fiji suffered three consecutive losses to Samoa, Scotland, and reigning champions Tonga Tala.