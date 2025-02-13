Fiji Pearls depart for PacificAus Netball series

[ Source : Netball Fiji ]

The national netball team departs today for the PacificAus Sports Netball series in Brisbane, Australia

The Fiji Pearls have completed six weeks of training, with their final scrimmage against the Fiji men’s side yesterday.

Interim Pearls Coach Joeli Vakamoce says the team has been working on combinations since the final 15-member squad was selected four weeks ago.

He adds heir fitness level is where they need to be.

Following his success with the national men’s netball team, Vakamoce is utilizing some of the same coaching methods with the Pearls and hopes these techniques will prove effective in the upcoming tournament.

The PacificAus Sports Netball series will be held at Brisbane’s Nissan Arena from next Monday and it will air live on FBC Sports.

