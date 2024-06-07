Fiji Pearls chase world-ranking points

[File Photo]

The Fiji Pearls have a chance to improve their world ranking when they compete in the PacificAus Sports Netball Series in Brisbane, Australia next week.

Coach Unaisi Rokoura says with the Fiji Pearls currently ranked at 15th, the young squad, laced with the experience of veterans Alesi Waqa and Una Rauluni will try to upstage some of the highly favoured teams in the competition.

Rokoura says with the Fiji Pearls to compete against teams such as Samoa, Tonga, Singapore, Namibia and the inaugural Australia First Nations Invitation team, she is hoping they can better their standings as world-ranking points will be on offer.

“It’s the team that turns up to play that will come out winners and that is something that we continue to drive to the players that no matter what we do, we have to turn up physically, mentally and spiritually and emotionally.”

The Fiji Pearls departed for Brisbane this morning.

They will take on Singapore in their opening game next Monday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC 2.