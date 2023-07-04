Fiji Pearls call for support

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

Netball Fiji CEO, Vivian Koster, is urging fans to support the Fiji Pearls in their opening match against Tonga Tala in the Netball World Cup tonight.

Despite challenging weather conditions in Cape Town, the players have been adapting well.

“I ask the whole of Fiji to send us your positive vibes, to send us your love and your cheers and of course your prayers as we take on the world here in Cape Town in South Africa.”

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

Koster believes that with Fiji’s support, the team will perform at their best.



[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

The game will be held at 7pm and can be watched live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.