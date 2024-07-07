Champs continue winning form in netball league

Action from the FinanceHub Super League Netball at the FMF Gymnasium [Source: Netball Fiji]

Defending champs Suva Swifts IGA secure their second win of the season in the FinanceHub Super League Netball after beating the Baby Pearls Team Kacau 65-44 at the FMF Gymnasium.

It was also the first loss for Kacau.

Team Kikau managed to bag their first win in the second round against Tailevu Doves yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

The first game of round two was held on Thursday where Nasinu Tactix met Nadroga Stallions in an intense showdown that kept the fans on their feet.

Nasinu won 55-42 which was their first victory this season.

The last game of round two saw Lautoka Stars and Nadi battling it out at the Nadi Muslim Multipurpose court.

Lautoka Stars proved too strong for their Nadi winning 49-29.

The third-round will be held this weekend with Suva Swifts IGA taking on Tailevu Doves while Baby Pearls Team Kacau meets Nadroga Stallions, Nadi battles Baby Pearls Team Kikau, while Nasinu Tactix faces Lautoka Stars.