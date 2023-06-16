Capital force currently leads Super league

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

Capital Force Suva is currently leading the Netball Fiji Finance Hub Super League points table as of round three with nine points.

Second is western team, Lautoka Stars also with nine points, however, with difference in goal forward and goal against compared to the Force.

The competition continues tomorrow at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The last round will be played on the 24th of this month before the final will be played in round six.

The final will take place at the FMF Gymnasium.