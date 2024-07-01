Baby Pearls on track with preparations

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

Baby Pearls Team Kacau is progressing well in their preparation for the upcoming World Youth Championship next year.

Having been included in the FinanceHub Super League this year, they started the competition on a high note by upsetting the experienced Nasinu Tactixs team with a close 53-51 victory at the FMF Gymnasium over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Team Kikau, also composed of U21 players, faced a tough start, suffering a 62-42 defeat to Suva Swifts IGA in their first match.

Both teams are eager to improve their performance and deliver their best in the second round of the competition this weekend.

Team Kacau will host Suva at the FMF Gymnasium at 6pm, while Team Kikau will travel to Vunivivi Court to meet Tailevu Doves at 12pm.