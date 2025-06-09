Nasinu U19 survives second half scare

Nasinu Secondary School’s Under-19 rugby team held off a fierce second-half comeback to defeat Ratu Simione Matanitobua College 27-14 and secure the Southern Zone title at Buckhurst Park.

It was a tale of two halves for Nasinu, who stormed to a commanding 27-0 lead at halftime with a dominant attacking display and solid defensive structure.

Their first-half performance looked to have sealed the match early, as they capitalised on Ratu Simione’s handling errors and lapses in defence. But the second half told a different story.

Ratu Simione returned from the break with renewed energy and purpose, lifting their intensity at the breakdown and playing with greater urgency.

They scored two unanswered tries and kept Nasinu pinned in their own half for long stretches, testing the depth of their defence. Despite the mounting pressure and a momentum shift in favour of the challengers, Nasinu showed resilience and game awareness, managing the clock well and holding firm until the final whistle.

In the end, their early lead proved just enough to withstand Ratu Simione’s spirited fightback and secure the winand with it, the Southern Zone Under-19 title.

