Nasinu Reds set high standards

Despite not being fully prepared, Nasinu Reds are determined to make their mark at the Vulaca Championship, which kicked off today at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

With many players juggling work commitments alongside training, preparation has been tough. Team captain Simione Sivo pointed to work schedules as the main obstacle hindering the team’s training efforts.

Nonetheless, Nasinu Reds are aiming high for the competition, setting their sights on finishing in the top eight.

“We just prepared for around two weeks because there was no release for us, as most of us was tied with work. Especially with the police team, most of us are playing for Nasinu Red, and with the weather, it was very challenging for us.”

Reflecting on the first round of games earlier today, Sivo acknowledged that achieving this goal will not be an easy task.

Matches are currently underway, and day one of the competition concludes at 8pm.