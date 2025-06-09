Mourinho returns to Benfica after 25 years

source: BBC / Website

It’s been 25 years since Jose Mourinho last managed Benfica, and the “Special One” is back.

In that time, the 62-year-old has coached 10 clubs and won almost everything in football, two Champions Leagues, a Europa League, a Conference League, eight league titles, and more.

He is still celebrated in Portugal for leading Porto to European glory, winning the treble with Inter Milan, and managing giants like Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester United.

Fans and media swarmed the Estadio da Luz as news of his return broke, with many calling it a long-awaited homecoming.

But not everyone is convinced. Journalists say Mourinho’s best years may be behind him, and his confrontational style could be risky for both him and Benfica, especially with the club’s presidential elections next month.

Still, many supporters remember him fondly, even though he only managed 11 games for Benfica before leaving, and believe his story with the club is finally unfinished business.

