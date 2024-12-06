Morocco to get loan for 2030 World Cup infrastructure

[Source: Reuters]

The African Development Bank plans to lend Morocco 650 million euros to develop transportation infrastructure for the World Cup in 2030, MAP state news agency quoted the bank’s head as saying.

Bank President Akinwumi Adesina said financing to develop Morocco’s rail and airport infrastructure for the World Cup would be put to the board for approval.

Morocco will host 2030 World Cup jointly with Spain and Portugal. It will be the second African country to host the World Cup after South Africa in 2010.

Article continues after advertisement

The North Africa country has begun plans to develop air, road and rail infrastructure projects.

Morocco also plans to build a large stadium in Benslimane, near Casablanca, and upgrade six others, the government said last year.