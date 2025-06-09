MLB restricts pitch bets after players charged in rigging scheme

Source: Reuters

Major League Baseball and its sportsbook partners moved to limit pitch-level wagering on Monday, a day after two players for the Cleveland Guardians were charged in a scheme to rig bets on pitches during games.

Pitchers Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase allegedly agreed in advance to throw balls rather than strikes for specific pitches in exchange for bribes to rig proposition bets, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

