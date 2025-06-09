Fiji’s men’s and women’s teams endured a tough opening day at the FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup 2025 in Pool D competition.

In the women’s category, Fiji went down 21–3 to Czechia, with Ranadi Koroi scoring two points and Estelle Kainamoli adding one.

They were more competitive in their second match but lost 15–7 to New Zealand. Koroi scored another two points while Kainamoli top-scored with five.

In the men’s competition, Fiji were beaten 21–14 by Latvia despite a strong showing from Isaac Sewabu, who scored eight points. Gabriel Tuivanuavou added three and Keenan Hughes chipped in with three.

The men later fell 21–8 to the United States, with Sewabu scoring three, Tuivanuavou two, Hughes two and Tevita Vocea one.

The men’s side will next face China at 10.20pm tomorrow, while the women’s team take on Uganda at 9.30pm

