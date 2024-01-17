Mexico withdraws bid for 2036 Summer Games

[Source: Reuters]

Mexico has dropped out of the race to host the 2036 Olympic Games, the president of the National Olympic Committee (COM) said on Tuesday, citing the “tough competition”.

Former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and the COM announced in Oct. 2022 Mexico’s intention to host the 2036 Olympics.

The country had previously hosted the Summer Games in 1968.

South Korea, India, Egypt and Qatar have also expressed their intention to bid for the 2036 Games.

COM president Maria Jose Alcala said that Mexico would now only consider launching a bid for the Youth Games.

Alcala added that Mexico could also bid for the 2027 Pan American Games after the northern state of Nuevo Leon showed interest in hosting the event. The Colombian city of Barranquilla was recently stripped of its hosting rights after failing to meet its contractual obligations.